Indiana bracing for budget cuts
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana’s state government agencies have been told to cut spending by 15 percent for the coming year.

State tax collections were about $960 million less than expected for April, and Governor Eric Holcomb said today the state could see a drop of more than $3 billion in tax revenue over the next 14 months.

Budget officials last month imposed a widespread hiring freeze.

No cuts to school or university funding have been announced, although those areas saw significant cuts during the last recession in 2009-10.

