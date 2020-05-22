Indiana bracing for budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana’s state government agencies have been told to cut spending by 15 percent for the coming year.
State tax collections were about $960 million less than expected for April, and Governor Eric Holcomb said today the state could see a drop of more than $3 billion in tax revenue over the next 14 months.
Budget officials last month imposed a widespread hiring freeze.
No cuts to school or university funding have been announced, although those areas saw significant cuts during the last recession in 2009-10.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.