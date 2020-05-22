JCPS serves its 1 millionth meal since school closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marked a big milestone for JCPS.
The district served its one millionth meal to students at its emergency food sites.
The school system has provided those one million breakfasts and lunches since schools were closed on March 16 because of the coronavirus crisis.
Breakfast and lunch have been provided to students, and the program will continue through the summer.
“I love serving my babies, and I really miss 'em and wish they were in school with us, but I’m totally glad I get to see their smiling faces every day,” Indian Trail Elementary cafeteria manager Ashley Ingle said.
Anyone 18 years old or younger is able to pick up breakfast and lunch at more than 60 locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
