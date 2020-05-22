Kentucky restaurants reopen dining rooms at limited capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Restaurants in Kentucky were allowed to reopen their dining rooms Friday after months of being limited to carry-out and delivery.
Dine-in services are limited to 33-percent capacity across the state.
Before Biscuit Belly opened its doors in St. Matthews on Friday morning, a lot of work went into making sure the dining room was ready. Some tables were marked off, and the floor had some added markings to signify social distancing.
“In the end, this is about our safety,” General Manager Lizzy Turner said. “It’s about their safety and ours. And if they’re upset about it, I have no problem asking them to move to a table that would be safe for us.”
Turner said it’s a confusing time, so there will be ways they’re trying to help.
“We’re going to have people up front making sure to guide customers through the process’” said Turner, “making sure there’s just not a chance that they can be sitting close to each other."
Turner said the restaurant is going through new sanitization procedures as well.
For all restaurants that plan on opening their dining rooms, employees should be wearing masks.
At Biscuit Belly, employees’ temperatures are checked before work. They’ve also added links to electronic menus in the store. Biscuit Belly also has an outdoor seating area.
Kentucky restaurants are not limited to the amount of people who can be seated outside as long as tables are set six feet apart.
Click here for a full list of requirements for restaurants.
