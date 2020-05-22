Kentucky restaurants reopen

“I’m super excited to see everyone back,” said Gustavo Reyes, the owner of Gustavo’s Mexican Grill. The employees he was able to keep, thanks to a good carry-out business, were sporting masks and gloves as they began serving tables again. After weeks of just carry-out, Reyes, and his popular restaurant are back and busy. Patrons like Karen Zegart were ready to hit the patio when Reyes opened.