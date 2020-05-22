KSU cutting 10 percent of its budget

Kentucky State University said it will cut approximately $4.6 million from its budget. (Source: Kentucky State University)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University is reducing its operating budget by about 10 percent because of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the university in Frankfort said:

“This reduction in force is a difficult decision and process for any campus community. The new realities of telecommuting and hybrid instruction have long-term implications for how we manage colleges and universities.”

The school said it will cut approximately $4.6 million from its budget.

Specific details were not given on where the budget cuts would be made.

