KSU cutting 10 percent of its budget

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University is reducing its operating budget by about 10 percent because of the coronavirus.
In a statement, the university in Frankfort said:
“This reduction in force is a difficult decision and process for any campus community. The new realities of telecommuting and hybrid instruction have long-term implications for how we manage colleges and universities.”
The school said it will cut approximately $4.6 million from its budget.
Specific details were not given on where the budget cuts would be made.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.