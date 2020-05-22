2 LMPD officers accused of not providing proper assistance for woman found dead in basement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Summons have been served to two Louisville Metro Police Department officers following the death of a domestic violence victim.
The misdemeanor summons were issued for officer Kierstin Holman and officer Cody Luckett on Thursday following an investigation by the department’s Public Integrity Unit.
According to LMPD, the investigation was into the actions of the officers during an encounter with Amanda Berry on Dec. 26, 2019. The officers are accused of not providing Berry proper assistance.
Berry’s body was found inside of a home on Virginia Avenue on Jan. 29.
William Sloss has been charged in her murder.
According to LMPD, the allegations were discovered by a LMPD supervisor during a review of Berry’s case for the fatality review panel.
Holman and Luckett have been placed on administrative reassignment since March.
The case will now move to the Professional Standards Unit for a review of potential internal policy violations, according to LMPD.
