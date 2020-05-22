Louisville man arrested after accused of strangling child, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after being accused of strangling a child at a residence in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday night.
Aaron O’Bannon, 36, has been charged with one count of strangulation and fourth-degree assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to an arrest report, police were called to a home on the 5400 block of Hess Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, with reports of a man being verbally abusive to kids within the residence.
A child told police once they arrived that O’Bannon demanded the children give him their phones after calling their mother for help.
When the children refused, they retreated to another room in the house. The child then said that O’Bannon blocked the door, and then he pushed the child against the wall and put his forearm around her throat.
The child, once free, then yelled to the other children to get out of the house. They were able to escape through a bedroom window and call police.
The child is expected to be okay.
O’Bannon was booked at Metro Corrections and his next court date is set for June 18.
