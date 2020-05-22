Man convicted in past shooting death arrested for pointing gun at 2 people

The arrest report says Gaines told police he knew he was not to have a gun because he was a convicted felon. In May 2012, Gaines and his brother, Kevin Gaines, took plea deals to manslaughter charges in connection with murder of Moshawn White on Sept. 7, 2008. White, who was found shot in the 700 block S. 24th Street, was able before he died to tell police who had shot him.