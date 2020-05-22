Man convicted in past shooting death arrested for pointing gun at 2 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who took a plea deal in a 2008 homicide is now accused of pointing a gun at two people.
Keithen Gaines, 42, of Louisville, was arrested Wednesday by Louisville Metro police on charges of wanton endangerment, being a felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property.
LMPD was called to an apartment in the 600 block of S. 37th Street around 2:30 a.m. by one of his roommates. When officers arrived, Gaines was found in a bedroom and a 9mm pistol was located on the bed where he had been sitting. A check of the weapon showed it had been reported stolen.
The arrest report says Gaines told police he knew he was not to have a gun because he was a convicted felon. In May 2012, Gaines and his brother, Kevin Gaines, took plea deals to manslaughter charges in connection with murder of Moshawn White on Sept. 7, 2008. White, who was found shot in the 700 block S. 24th Street, was able before he died to tell police who had shot him.
Keithen Gaines received a 10 year sentence in White’s death; Keith Gaines was sentenced to five years.
Bond for Keithen Gaines in his current charges has been set at $20,000 cash.
