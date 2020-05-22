Norton to open permanent drive-thru, walk-up testing location for screenings, vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is making some major adjustments in the Louisville area amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Norton Healthcare officials announced a new concept for low-contact health screenings. A permanent drive-thru and walk-up express health care site will be built on the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road at the former K-Mart site.
Patients can drive into a covered location and stay in their vehicles for services such as vaccines, lab work and minor tests.
This is believed to be the first facility of its kind in Kentucky.
