Officers investigated in Amanda Berry’s death, woman killed by boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD supervisor investigating the death of Amanda Berry is now looking into how two officers handled a previous domestic violence call involving Berry from Dec. 26, 2019.
One month later, in January 2020, Berry was reportedly killed. Her body was found in the basement of a home on Virginia Avenue on Jan. 29.
Two LMPD officers, Kierstin Holman and Cody Luckett, have been put on administrative reassignment since early March. That’s when a supervisor reviewing Berry’s case with the Fatality Review Panel began. The charges say the officers didn’t do the most that they could have to help Berry during the domestic violence call.
The President and CEO for Centers for Women and Families says this is a situation that can help the future for domestic violence calls.
“Who knows why they missed what they missed, I don’t know, none of us know,” Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said. “This give us an opportunity to reiterate to officers to take every call seriously, making that face to face contact, completing that legality assessment. They see it as a training opportunity, to say ‘we need to do better, that’s why were here’ and victims deserve better.”
The Professional Standards Unit will look over the case for any internal policy violation.
