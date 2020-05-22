1 shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Rowan Street around 5:55 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
