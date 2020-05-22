Start of E. Broadway bridge replacement work delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $1.4 million project that will close a section of East Broadway (U.S. 150) for three months is being delayed by one week.
The start of work to replace a nearly 100-year-old bridge over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek has been pushed back to June 2.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the delay is due to utility projects taking place in the area.
The bridge, located between Campbell St. on the west and Barret Ave. on the east, carries more than 19,000 vehicles each day.
Detours will be in place to guide drivers around the construction zone.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.