StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

StormTALK! Friday
By Brian Goode | May 22, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 7:37 AM

The stubborn low pressure leaves WAVE Country today!!

However, (Debbie Downer here) a warm front moves in by the morning to fire up at least scattered thunderstorm chances not only in the morning but again in the afternoon. It will not be a washout of a day on Saturday but there will be more of a trigger around to organize a few of the thunderstorm clusters. Even a couple warnings possible.

And while most will notice if a storm impacts them, the bigger feature will be the warmth and humidity. It is really going to ramp up in the Saturday and I would not expect any relief from that “feel” until NEXT weekend.

The video covers the latest thinking on temperatures and thunderstorm coverage in the days ahead....

