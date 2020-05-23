Community Montessori in New Albany hosts virtual graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many graduating classes have found alternate ways to celebrate their class of 2020.
On Saturday, Community Montessori Public Charter School in New Albany hosted an online celebration on Facebook, allowing graduating seniors to share their success in a time of social distancing.
One by one, each of the 29 seniors walked to the entrance of the school and was cheered on by close family and teachers remaining in their vehicles. The students picked up their diplomas and had their pictures taken and showcased on the Facebook livestream.
Families at the school have also supported the graduating class by creating a graduation video with personal messages from each of the student’s teachers and speakers who would have attended the graduation.
The school said in a release that the event gave them a chance to surround graduates with love and support during an exceptional time and to show that the class is “so much more than a class that graduated during a pandemic."
