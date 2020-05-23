502Con virtual violence prevention conference disrupted with racist music, vulgar sexual images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amidst the ongoing issue of public violence in the city of Louisville, a local youth group organized a virtual conference to raise public awareness and discuss problems and causes that lead to violence.
However, one incident overshadowed the positive outreach and hopeful message of the conference.
About an hour into the conference, during a talk with US Congressman John Yarmuth, Representative Charles Booker, Representative Attica Scott and Representative Josie Raymond, music using a racial epithet began blaring, and the screen displayed multiple pornographic images.
The feed was immediately cut, and according to WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee, one of the speakers at the event, the event was switched over to another different platform.
Since no in-person event was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was held on the Hopin platform. Several issues with the platform caused organizers to switch to a Zoom link before the start of the conference.
Representative John Yarmuth later posted on Twitter:
“I am sickened by those who disrupted today’s amazing @502_con event with vulgar images & racist words. The cowardice of these ignorant bigots—those who hide their hate behind virtual anonymity & get satisfaction from attacking those uniting in compassion—is really just pathetic."
502Con had been organized for months by a group of youth organizers, inspired by a recent nationwide conference named Yardcon. where black college students engaged with influential speakers on the future of internships and jobs after graduation.
The team behind 502Con gathered a number of local public speakers and community leaders speaking on the matter of violence in the city and how to go about impacting the narrative of violence prevention.
502Con mentioned over Twitter that they will be responding to the incident.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.