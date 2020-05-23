FORECAST: Scattered storms at times, warm and humid

- Daily risk for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms will continue to fade as we head into the overnight. We’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky and I can’t rule out some patch fog. It will be warm as lows bottom out in the 60s.
Another warm and humid day in store on Sunday as highs surge into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop once again during the afternoon and evening, but the coverage will be less than Saturday.
Once the showers and storms fade Sunday evening, expect a partly cloudy overnight and it will be warm and muggy.
Memorial Day will very warm and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, just keep an eye on the WAVE 3 Weather app. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s.
