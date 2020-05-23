Gov. Beshear: 148 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., no new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a quick weekend update Saturday on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
In a statement from the governor’s office, Beshear announced 148 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases reported to 8,571.
No new deaths were reported as of Saturday evening, and the total number of deaths in the state remains at 391.
“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” Gov. Beshear said.
The update mentioned that at least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Governor Beshear asked everyone to continue to stay safe while honoring those who have made sacrifices to our country over Memorial Day weekend.
“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.