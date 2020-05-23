Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 513 new cases, 21 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana is now reporting 513 new positive cases in the state Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 30,901.
The ISDH has also reported 21 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,812.
So far, 214,933 total tests have been reported to the ISDH as of Saturday.
As of Monday, there have been 3,625 cases within long-term care facilities in the state of Indiana, with 732 total deaths reported in those facilities.
Phase 3 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan began on Friday, with gyms, pools, and campgrounds reopening and social gatherings of up to 100 people allowed with proper social distancing.
The date was moved up a couple days for Memorial Day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.