LMPD investigating after one man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting reported on Poplar Level Road Saturday afternoon leaves one person injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a call of a shooting on the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Produce Road around 2:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
