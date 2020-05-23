Louisville COVID-19 update: Mayor Fischer announces 16 new cases, 1 new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update Saturday afternoon, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,249.
The mayor released a graphic on Twitter also announcing one new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, a 58-year-old female.
A total of 147 patients in Louisville have died due to the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday afternoon, 1,447 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, with 45 new recoveries announced on Saturday.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in the tweet to continue staying home as much as possible, and when going out “follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread.”
