Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Store reopens its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has reopened the store to visitors.
The museum and tours will be closed for the time being, with the store open Memorial Day weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Following the weekend, the store will operate Wednesdays through Sundays.
Curbside pickup will also be available during museum store hours, and the first hour on Thursday will be reserved for shoppers at high-risk.
The store has announced multiple safety precautions to protect guests and staff, including requiring masks, decreasing capacity, and increased cleaning and sanitizing of all commonly touched areas.
For more information on the Museum store and their hours, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.