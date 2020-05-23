Louisville Zoo in talks to extend postponed Asian Lantern Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival may return as the Louisville Zoo announces negotiations are in the works to extend the postponed event.
Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival was initially scheduled from March 5 to April 25 at the Louisville Zoo, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisville Zoo has been closed since March 17 in order to prevent spread of COVID-19. While the Zoo has been closed to the public, animal care teams have continued working to take care of the animals, while other employees have been asked to stay home.
While the Zoo has no date set for its reopening, in their Facebook post they mention that they are continuing to work on extensions for the Asian Lantern Festival and hopes to have more information soon.
