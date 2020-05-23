Muslims prepare to celebrate one of their biggest holiday virtually amid coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday is the last day of Ramadan for Muslims across WAVE Country. The coronavirus closed mosques and altered traditions for Muslims during Islam’s holy month. That’s also changing how Muslims celebrate their holiday Sunday.
Sunday, Muslims will celebrate their holiday called Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the end of the holy month. Muslims don't eat or drink from dawn until sunset during Ramadan, which is a time for spiritual reflection, fulfillment and reaffirming of faith.
Ramadan looked a lot different due to the pandemic. Mosques around the country have been closed. Many traditions like daily prayers have been practiced at home along with the breaking of the fast.
For the holiday, Muslims typically gather for a large prayer service, eat together and visit friends and family.
To continue physical distancing this year, Muslims can take part in that prayer virtually. Area mosques like the Muslim Community Center of Louisville, Guiding Light Islamic Center, and the Louisville Islamic Center for Compassion encouraged people to stay home and join them on their social media sites for a virtual prayer and sermon. The prayer service starts at 9:00 Sunday morning on the mosques’ Facebook pages.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.