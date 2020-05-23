Three Indiana teens hit and killed in vehicle collision, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after three teenage pedestrians died in an early-morning collision in Indianapolis.
According to Indianapolis station WTHR, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Kessler Boulevard North Drive. south of I-65.
Police told WTHR that three cars were driving next to each other and collided, causing one of the vehicles to hit and kill three pedestrians walking along the road.
The victims have not been identified, but police confirmed that they were all teenagers.
Police said that all drivers of the three vehicles have been located at this time and all have agreed to toxicology tests.
The case is being reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any of the drivers will face charges.
