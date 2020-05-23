Visitation for Phyllis George will be held at Kentucky Castle Saturday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Phyllis George, the former first lady of Kentucky and Miss America, has announced that visitation services will take place at the Kentucky Castle Saturday afternoon.
George died last week due to a blood disorder at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was 70 years old.
According to the Lexington Herald Leader, her children announced that visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., saying in an email that “anyone who has known Phyllis, Lincoln or Pamela through the years is welcome to attend.”
Strict social distancing guidelines will also be followed during the visitation, and each visitor will be responsible for their own mask according to the family’s statement.
George was known for her role in helping former Gov. John Y. Brown, whom she was married to from 1979 to 1998, win the election in 1979.
She was also known as the winner of Miss America in 1971, and pioneered sports broadcasting by being one of the first women to host live pre-game shows before National Football League games on “The NFL Today".
A small private service will also be scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Monday, which can be seen on KET.
