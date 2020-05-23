102-year-old local veteran celebrates birthday with drive-by parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday Friday with dozens of cars driving up and wishing him a happy birthday.
Art Raderer was born in May 1918, and has lived during the influenza pandemic of 1918 and 1919 as well as World War II.
Raderer graduated from Manual High School and went to work for a local chemical manufacturing company before being drafted into the US Army in 1944.
On Friday, cars lined up at Saint Matthews Baptist Church on Grandview Avenue to slowly drive by, wave and speak to Raderer as he sat from a safe social distance.
A group sang “Happy Birthday” to Mr. Raderer at the end of the parade.
