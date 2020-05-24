FORECAST: Summer-like pattern continues

- Daily risk for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty winds possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers and storms will gradually fade through the evening with most stay dry. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s.
Memorial Day will warm and humid with widely scattered storms in the afternoon. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, just keep an eye on the WAVE 3 Weather app. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s.
Showers and storms fade as Monday evening wears on. It will be a warm night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Scattered storms are possible once again Tuesday afternoon and evening. The coverage will be a little more than Monday holding temperatures a few degrees cooler, but highs will still be in the 80s.
Shower and storm chances continue through the remainder of the week with the best chance coming on Friday with a cold front. More seasonal temperatures return by next weekend with lower humidity.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.