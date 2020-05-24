Former UK coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Eddie Sutton, who enjoyed a stellar coaching career in college basketball, died Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sutton, who won over 800 games, was 84.
He was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA tournament: Creighton, Arkansas , Kentucky and Oklahoma State.
He began his career with a solid run at Creighton before taking the head coaching job with the Razorbacks. He took Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four. In the mid’80′s Sutton replaced Joe B. Hall as the Kentucky head coach. While very successful in Lexington, the coach would resign after his fourth season during an NCAA investigation into a major recruiting violation. The school was found guilty and placed on a two-year probation.
Besides his Final Four appearance with Arkansas, Sutton also went twice more in 1995 and in 2004 with his alma mater, Oklahoma State. The coac enjoyed another impressive stint with the Cowboys.
Less than two months, ago, Sutton and his family were made aware that he was named to the class of 2020 for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame . He’ll be inducted posthumously in August.
