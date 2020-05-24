Former UK coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

He began his career with a solid run at Creighton before taking the head coaching job with the Razorbacks. He took Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four. In the mid’80′s Sutton replaced Joe B. Hall as the Kentucky head coach. While very successful in Lexington, the coach would resign after his fourth season during an NCAA investigation into a major recruiting violation. The school was found guilty and placed on a two-year probation.