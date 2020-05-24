Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 487 new cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health Sunday released an update on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana is now reporting 487 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 31,376.
ISDH also confirmed 12 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,824.
There have been 220,801 COVID-19 tests administered so far according to reports by the ISDH.
Updates were also given on hospitalizations and ICU visits in the state. According to the Regenstrief Institute, there have been 5,419 total hospitalized in Indiana, and 1,190 patients within the ICU.
18,114 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 as reported in the state of Indiana. Data from the ISDH and the Regenstrief Institute shows that the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases is at 59.4 percent as of Sunday morning.
