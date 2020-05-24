LMPD cruiser involved in early-morning collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in an early-morning vehicle collision in Valley Station on Sunday.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, an officer was involved in an injury accident at the intersection of Seville Drive and Granada Drive around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
Preliminary investigation showed that the officer was driving southbound on Seville Drive approaching the intersection when he collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Granada Drive.
The officer was transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene with minor injuries.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
