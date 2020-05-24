Louisville COVID-19 update: Mayor Fischer announces 17 new cases, 2 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Sunday afternoon’s update provided by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,266.
The mayor released a graphic on Twitter also announcing two new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, a 67-year-old female and a 66-year-old male.
The new report brings the total number of patients in Louisville that have died due to the novel coronavirus to 148.
“Please keep the families in our thoughts," Mayor Fischer said in a following tweet.
As of Sunday afternoon, 1,494 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, with 17 new recoveries announced on Sunday.
