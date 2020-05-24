Maxfield passes test in return at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 3-year-old colt, Maxfield, returned from a long layoff to capture the Matt Winn Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Coming off a seven and a half month layoff, Maxfield defeated runnerup, NY Traffic by a length. Pneumatic finished third.
The winner kept his undefeated record intact and gained 50 points on the Kentucky Derby Points Scoreboard. Maxfield completed the mile and a sixteenth race in 1:43.05. According to his trainer, Brendan Walsh, the Matt Winn triumph could set up Maxfield for June’s Belmont Stakes.
After a solid victory last fall in Keeneland’s Breeders Futurity, Maxfield then suffered an injury forcing him to miss the Breeders’ Cup. Saturday’s win makes him a top contender on the Triple Crown trail.
