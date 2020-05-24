More Fort Campbell soldiers return home after providing support for COVID-19 relief in Northeast US

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 40 soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell returned home Saturday after helping COVID-19 relief efforts in the Northeast United States.
The soldiers, assigned to the 501st Medical Company, were deployed April 18 to provide medical treatment, behavioral healthcare, COVID-19 screening and testing, and other health services across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
Additional Fort Campbell soldiers are still deployed and will continue to provide medical support in that region. Their return is scheduled for a later date.
“We are extremely proud of our Soldiers and the historic medical response they provided to a region vandalized by a global pandemic,” Capt. Mike Hart, commander of the 501st Medical Company said in a release.
The service members will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and their community.
A welcome home ceremony is also being planned in the future once quarantine is complete.
