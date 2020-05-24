Newburg Church of Christ hosts community drive-up cookout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the storms on Saturday, it was a perfect day for a cookout. The Newburg Church of Christ wanted to help those in need during times of social distancing by hosting a community drive-up cookout.
The church, located on East Indian Trail, planned the cookout for anyone who needed a hot meal. Volunteers handed off plates of food to cars that drove through the church’s carport.
The goal for the event was to feed a minimum of 300 plates of food to those in need.
While Senior Minister Bryan C Jones said he didn’t expect to meet the church’s goal given the circumstances, he’s still grateful to be able to give back to the community.
“We want to give God the glory to give us the opportunity to put a smile on someones face and to actually help people in need," Jones said. "And for all that man, we want to give God the glory.”
Newburg Church of Christ has not yet opened up for in-person services, instead continuing services online. The church said that they know churches are allowed to open in Kentucky, but are more concerned with the well-being of their members.
