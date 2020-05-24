One man has died after shooting in Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway

Calls came in to police around 3:27 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of South 28th Street and West Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood leaves one man dead Sunday afternoon.

According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 3:27 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of South 28th Street and West Broadway.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to University Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

