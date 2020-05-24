Police searching for missing Nelson County teen

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in looking for a missing Nelson County teen last seen in Bloomfield.
According to a post on Facebook by the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Draven Greenwell ran away from home in Bloomfield.
Greenwell was last seen wearing a black shirt with an owl printed on it, blue jeans, and carrying a black bag according to police. He is 5′6″ and around 160 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Greenwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.
