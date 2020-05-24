Seven hikers lost in Red River Gorge found by Wolfe Co. rescue team

STANTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of hikers lost within the Red River Gorge were located and rescued by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, two adults and five children were lost within the northern section of Red River Gorge.
Around 10:00 a.m., the search and rescue team received a 911 call to assist the rescue of the seven hikers.
Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue had received a set of coordinates from a phone, and a small team was dispatched out to locate the group using proper COVID-19 safety protocols.
The team found the hikers around two-and-a-half miles away from their vehicle. They said that the hikers were prepared in the event they had to stay the night in the backcountry.
The rescue team said that blowdown in the area has made navigating that portion of the gorge difficult.
