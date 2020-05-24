Taylorsville Lake Marina closed due to storm damage

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A marina on Taylorsville Lake has been closed until further notice after receiving storm damage Saturday night.
Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that they were called to Settler Trace Marina around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of damage and safety concerns from management.
Firefighters evacuated everyone off the marina including boaters, and no injuries were reported.
The entire marina had broken free from the bank according to the US Army Corps of Engineers, who assisted law enforcement and emergency personnel.
While the Settlers Trace Marina has been closed until further notice, all other boat ramps on the lake will remain open for use.
