Annual Hike, Bike and Paddle starts Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville mayor Greg Fischer’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle is going virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday would have been the 16th year for the event that helps people get active.
The virtual Hike, Bike and Paddle will start May 25 and run through June 20.
Participants can choose to take a 3+mile hike, 10 to 15+mile bike ride or paddle on an area waterway. To sign up for the virtual event, click here.
