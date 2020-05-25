FORECAST: Hazy, hot & humid with afternoon t-storm risk

- A daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms through the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The beat goes on! Widely scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, but many stay dry. The storms will be slow movers, so torrential rain is likely.
Expect highs to reach well into the 80s with the city likely to touch 90.
Showers and storms fade as the evening wears on. It will be a warm night with lows in the mid to upper 60s in most locations.
We’ll have a little better chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, that doesn’t mean everyone will see rain. Depending on the timing of the t-storms, some may still hit that 90 degree mark.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday evening, but they will gradually diminish giving way to a a warm night with lows in the upper 60s.
The humid and stormy pattern will continue into Friday night. At that point, a cold front should push through just enough to allow for a cool, less-humid and drier weekend to follow. Stay tuned!
