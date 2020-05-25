FORECAST: Stormy afternoons for the rest of the week

- Afternoon scattered storms erupt once again Tuesday through Thursday
- Friday front brings enhanced storm chances, cooler air this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has ended for all locations in WAVE Country, giving way to clearing skies and a patch or two of fog near bodies of water by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s in most locations.
Scattered storms, some becoming briefly strong, will light up on the radar again Tuesday afternoon. Before the storms pop, temperatures will likely still reach the mid 80s in most spots with upper 80s in the city.
Scattered showers and storms will gradually diminish Tuesday evening, giving way to a a warm night with lows in the upper 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop once again on Wednesday. With more clouds around, temperatures should be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.
