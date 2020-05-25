Friends, family hold wreath laying for woman shot by LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of Breonna Taylor hosted a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor her memory. The ceremony took place at her home where she was shot and killed on March 13.
Organizers will also host another rally outside of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office on Tuesday.
Protest organizers want the officers involved in the deadly shooting to be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Fischer spoke about that demand while appearing on WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise.
“That’s what due process is and that’s why it’s so important to have another set of eyes on this case. LMPD has completed their investigation but when you have the FBI, the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney looking on this I think this will assure people that justice will take place here,” he said.
Since the shooting, LMPD chief Steve Conrad has announced his retirement but he has not said if that is because of the Taylor investigation.
Other changes have been made as well. No-knock warrants will now have to be signed off on by LMPD’s chief before being sent to a judge for approval and body cameras will also be made available to officers who are serving this type of warrant.
