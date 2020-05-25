Hair salons, massage therapists among businesses that reopened Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Good news came Monday for those in Kentucky who have been holding out on a haircut.
Barber shops and hair salons reopened May 25 under Governor Andy Beshear's Healthy at Work plan.
Nail and tanning salons, message therapy, and tattoo parlors were also allowed to resume business with coronavirus precautions.
For those who pulled up in front of J Michael’s Spa and Salon, the check-in process began outside.
"I'm going to come around and get a temperature, okay?" an employee asked, after greeting a customer in their car.
The salon worker next asked health screening questions, and gave the driver a pager that would indicate when her hairdresser was ready to see her.
"I think it feels safe," Claudia Plappert, a customer, said. "I feel very good about it. I like the fact that they take my temperature."
Jill Higginbotham, the owner of J Michael's, said the goal of her business is to make people feel they are being pampered, while being protected.
“Doing all that stuff from their car,” she said. “So it feels more like a valet service.”
The cosmetology industry and others that opened Monday have taken coronavirus precautions like adding barriers between areas customers sit, increasing sanitation, wearing masks, and removing waiting rooms.
"I am taking their temperature and recording it," Carrie Sica, the owner of River City Therapeutic Message, said.
Sica said the check-in process is a little different, but, once it comes to the massage, aside from a few precautions, not much has changed.
"Once they walked in here, where they actually get their massage, I kind of felt them," Sica said, expressing the clients relief. "This feels normal, this feels right."
A feeling of well being Monday at some small businesses, which for the last two months were concerned whether they'd make it.
"We know some hair salons and restaurants, especially as those who were hit the hardest, will not be opening back up," Higginbotham said.
Higginbotham and others understand that staying afloat means navigating the new norm.
"Some people are worried about the health aspect," she said. "Some people are worried about the business aspect, and trying to straddle both sides of that as a businesses owner can be really exhausting. So, I think everybody is trying to figure that out."
It'll be a balance hashed out in the coming days, but, now, for business owners, it will be done on the clock.
As the stress of waiting to get back to work is over for some, they now look forward to helping the rest of us.
"We've got lots of people that are super stressed out right now that are just trying to burn the candle at both ends," Sica said. "But, yeah, we're open. We can offer a little relief at this point."
Both businesses we talked to had customers on their first day back open. The hair salon said it is seeing a lot of interest as people had held out on a haircut during closures.
