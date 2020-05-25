Kentucky FOP president blames Louisville mayor for increase in threats, violence against police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The president of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police claims Louisville mayor Greg Fischer is the reason for an increase of violence and threats against police.
A Facebook post penned by Kentucky FOP president Berl Perdue on Monday states in part: “As an elected Sheriff, I know my responsibility to share the truth when I have it available is paramount. Mayor Fischer is responsible for the increased threats and violence towards police.”
The post talks about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by LMPD on March 13, and the dismissal of charges against her boyfriend by Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine.
“The actual facts of this case paint a much different picture than what has been portrayed nationally. The false reports have further divided the community from the police. Rumors and misnomers have led to death threats to officers and their families. This is unacceptable. The failure of Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to stop the false narrative, when they had the information to do so, has exacerbated the problem,” it states.
The FBI Louisville and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are investigating Taylor’s death.
