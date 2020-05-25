Long-time New Albany High School teacher and WNAS director Lee Kelly has died

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Lee Kelly, the long-time director for New Albany High School’s radio and television program and teacher for 40 years has died.
WNAS Radio/TV posted on Facebook that Kelly had died Monday morning.
Kelly worked at New Albany High School from 1973 to 2013, helping to start the WNAS program at Floyd Central and expanding programming from only during school hours to broadcasting 24/7.
Tributes poured in throughout the day over social media after word of his passing spread.
“Very sad news," Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde tweeted. "Lee Kelly was a shining light for so many high school students, and helped launch an amazing number of journalism careers.”
“Without Mr. Kelly high school radio would not be where it is today, Thank you Mr. Kelly for your dedication and love to students," WJHI Jeffersonville tweeted.
