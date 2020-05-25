Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announces 41 new COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day, 4 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer posted an update on COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day, confirming 41 new positive cases in Jefferson County.
This brings the total number of positive cases within the city to 2,307.
The mayor posted a graphic on Twitter also announcing four new deaths due to the novel coronavirus. The new deaths include two 66-year-old males, an 85-year-old female, and an 81-year-male.
152 total people have died due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Mayor’s report.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,511 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, with 17 new recoveries announced in the Memorial Day update.
