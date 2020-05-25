Man shot, killed in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged after he told police he shot another man in Oldham County.
Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of West Highway 146 around 9:20 p.m. on May 24. When they arrived, they found Jonathan Johnson, 34, dead inside of the home, according to Oldham County police.
Eli Walker, 38, called 911 and said he was at the home when an incident occurred and he shot Johnson, police said.
Walker was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Oldham County police at (502) 222-1300.
