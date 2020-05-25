Military vehicle convoy honors veterans at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traditional public ceremonies honoring veterans on Memorial Day were called off at many locations this year because of the coronavirus. But one group found a creative way to mark the day.
Members of the KILROY chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association in Louisville organized a Memorial Day convoy to honor veterans and those that have fallen in combat.
Dozens of military vehicles, some more than 70 years old, rolled off from Mission BBQ in Saint Matthews to the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Brownsboro Road.
“You’re not going to get the money you put in restoring these vehicles," Mario Maipid, member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association said. "It’s more for the love of the history and I guess that’s who most of us do it. It keeps history in motion.”
However, the point of the caravan wasn’t to show off these pieces of history, it was to honor those who have sacrificed their lives fighting for this country.
Once the vehicles arrived at the cemetery, participants in the convoy paused for a brief prayer.
While large ceremonies had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cemetery remained open to the public allowing anyone to stop in and pay respects.
