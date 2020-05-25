Plaque honors fallen Bullitt County military members

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A new plaque was unveiled during the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Bullitt County.
The plaque has every Bullitt County resident who died while in the military service, either in battle or in peace time.
David Strange, who retired from the Bullitt County History Museum, said, “We learned that, just as anybody would working on a project like this, again that these are individual people. Like, for example, in the Civil War list, there are three brothers who all died in the war and you can imagine what kind of grief that would have been for the family, what kind of sacrifice that was.”
It took more than 15 years to gather all the names of service members to put on the plaque.
