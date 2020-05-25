Private memorial service for Phyllis George hosted in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A private funeral service for former first lady of Kentucky and Miss America winner Phyllis George took place in the Capitol building in Frankfort Monday afternoon.
The service was streamed live to the public on KET.org.
Earlier this month, George had died of a rare blood disorder earlier at the age of 70.
In addition to being known for her role in helping former Gov. John Y. Brown, whom she was married to from 1979 to 1998, win the election in 1979, she also led the way for women in sports broadcasting.
George was one of the co-hosts on “The NFL Today," one of the first women to host live pre-game shows before National Football League games.
To view the memorial service in full, click or tap here.
